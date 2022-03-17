Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 8.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,313. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

