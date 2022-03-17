PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,037. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

