PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

