Pallapay Market Cap Achieves $13.81 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $13.81 million and $979,246.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

