Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

PANW traded up $10.24 on Thursday, hitting $564.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,001. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

