Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 38,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,685. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -384.62%.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

