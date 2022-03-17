Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 90,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,523. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.22.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

