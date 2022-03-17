Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.4 days.

PKIUF opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

PKIUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.