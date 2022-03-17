Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.4 days.
PKIUF opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.