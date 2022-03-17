PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $927,203.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $35.21 million and approximately $927,203.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00280515 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.24 or 0.01245548 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003282 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.