PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.92. 24,840,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,537,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

