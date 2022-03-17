Pbra, Llc Sells 62,231 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

