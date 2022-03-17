Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 367,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

