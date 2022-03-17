Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 1,115,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,733. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.