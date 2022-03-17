Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CODI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,859. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

