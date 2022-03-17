Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,054,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 136,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 2,795,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,184. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

