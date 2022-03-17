Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will report sales of $232.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.14 million and the lowest is $220.01 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

