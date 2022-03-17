Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.51 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$34.89 and a 1 year high of C$48.04. The firm has a market cap of C$25.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

