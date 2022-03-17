Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 180 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.76 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

