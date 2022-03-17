Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

AAPL opened at $159.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

