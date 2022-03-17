Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.02 and a 52-week high of $218.11.

