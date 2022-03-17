Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Buys $50,078.60 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $353.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 36.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.