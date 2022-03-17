Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 220 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

