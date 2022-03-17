pEOS Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $372.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.30 or 0.06840484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,842.73 or 0.99912127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041371 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

