Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,087 shares of company stock worth $816,063 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.