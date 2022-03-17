Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 205.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after acquiring an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after acquiring an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

