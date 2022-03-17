Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of -0.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 115,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $219,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

