Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

ILPMF stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

