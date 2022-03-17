Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of TLK opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.