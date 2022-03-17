Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 147,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 29,891,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,189,664. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

