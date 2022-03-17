Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $55,599.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.27 or 0.06866088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,931.72 or 1.00147310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

