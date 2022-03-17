PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $33.00.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.