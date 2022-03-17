Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.34) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 647.92. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 in the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

