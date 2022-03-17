Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 358,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,331,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.48 and had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 63.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 40.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

