Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.07. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

