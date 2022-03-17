Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

