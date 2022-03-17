Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.91 and a one year high of $266.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.97.

