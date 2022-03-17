Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,627 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
IVW stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
