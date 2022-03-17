Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 733.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $160.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.