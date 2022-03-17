Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $400.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

