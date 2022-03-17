Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 326 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,463,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

