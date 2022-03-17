PIXEL Market Cap Hits $921,585.51 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $921,585.51 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00727109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00191037 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00023939 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

