PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,640.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

