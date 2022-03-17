Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,196. The company has a market cap of $260.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

