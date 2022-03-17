PolkaFoundry 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $419,205.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $19.79 million and $419,205.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00105184 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,436,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.