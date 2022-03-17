Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

NYSE POST opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Post has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

