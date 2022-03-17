PowerPool Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00105182 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,172,606 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

