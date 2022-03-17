Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. 7,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

