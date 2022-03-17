Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in February

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Progenity stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.68. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenity by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

