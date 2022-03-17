Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.66. 2,217,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.18. Prologis has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

