Prometeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.71 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $8.01 or 0.00019648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $131.71 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

